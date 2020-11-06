Reflektor: Rasvijetli izborne nepravilnosti!

Mobilna aplikacija “Reflektor” omogućava izvještavanje građana u realnom vremenu o evenutalnim zloupotrebama javnih sredstava u svrhu izborne kampanje i drugim nepravilnostima koje se pojavljuju u toku izborne kampanje – Lokalni izbori u BiH 2020.

 

Udruženje za borbu protiv korupcije „Transprency International“ u BiH (TI BIH) razvilo je mobilnu aplikaciju kroz projekat “Podrška građanima u borbi protiv korupcije”, koji je finansijski podržan od strane Američke agencije za međunarodni razvoj (USAID), a koji implementira zajedno sa partnerskim organizacijama Centri civilnih inicijativa i Centrom za razvoj medija i analize.

Aplikaciju možete preuzeti OVDJE.

 

