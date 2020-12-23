Saobraćaj se odvija nesmetano preko Husina na magistralnom putu Živinice-Šićki Brod

Od
A. D.
-
TV SLON UZIVO RADI OSLON UZIVO
Saobraćaj na dionici puta M-18 Živinice – Šićki Brod u naselju Husino odvija se nesmetano, potvrdili su za RTV Slon iz BIHAMK-a. Podsjećamo, saobraćaj je zbog radova na kružnom toku u naselju Husino bio obustavljen.
Obustava saobraćaja na ovoj dionici puta zbog radova na kružnom toku bila je najavljena i za sutra, no do nje neće doći, potvrdio je izvođač radova.

 

SLIČNI ČLANCIVIŠE OD AUTORA