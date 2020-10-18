Sutra o saobraćajnom povezivanju TK sa sjeverom BiH

Sutra će biti upriličen sastanak delegacija Vlade TK i JP Autoceste FBiH, a tema sastanka je saobraćajno povezivanje Tuzlanskog kantona sa sjeverom Bosne i Hercegovine, odnosno trasa autoceste Tuzla – Brčko – Orašje, saopćeno je iz Vlade TK.

