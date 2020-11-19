/VIDEO/ CIK BiH: U Srebrenici obrađeno 96,43 posto biračkih mjesta, u vodstvu Grujičić

U Srebrenici još nisu kompletirani izborni rezultati jer je Centralna izborna komisija BiH, zbog žalbi, naložila ponavljanje brojanja glasačkih listića sa biračkih mjesta u osnovnim školama u Potočarima i Srebrenici. Na tim izbornim mjestima biračko pravo ostvario je veliki broj građana.

