(VIDEO) Da li se dovoljno izdvaja za zimsko održavanje puteva?!

Prvi snijeg u 2021. godini nije donio veće probleme u saobraćanju na regionalnim putevima u Tuzlanskom kantonu. Iz nadležne Direkcije navode da ima dovoljno mehanizacije i posipnog materijala za redovno održavanje u slučaju većih padavina.

