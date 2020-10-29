(VIDEO) Eko-akcije područne škole Solana: Uređeno dvorište za eko-učionicu

Od
A. D.
-
Uređenje školskog dvorišta O.Š. Solana
     

Zajedničkim angažmanom menadžmenta škole,Vijeća roditelja i donatora, dvorište područne škole Solana dobilo je novi izgled. Realizovane su akcije sadnje cvijeća i drveća te postavljene nove klupe za odvijanje nastave na otvorenom.

