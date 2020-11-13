(VIDEO) JKP VIK bilježi uspješno poslovanje: Dobitnik certifikata za kvalitet i pouzdanost

Od
B. K.
-
     

JKP Vodovod i kanalizacija bilježi uspjehe u poslovanju a dokaz tome su i certifikati koji su pristigli na njihovu adresu. Četiri dobijena certifikata su potvrda da preduzeće posluje na siguran i pouzdan način, a planiranim projektima nastoje održati ovakve standarde.

