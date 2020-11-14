/VIDEO/ Kako se vrši prečišćavanje vode iz Jezera Modrac?

Od
A. Ć.
-
TV SLON UZIVO RADI OSLON UZIVO

96% stanovništva Tuzle priključeno je na sistem vodosnabdijevanja. Jedan od načina vodosnabdijevanja grada je i korištenje vode iz Jezera Modrac. Obzirom da je ovo jezero izuzetno zagađeno, na koji način se prečišćava voda? Gdje se to vrši i da li je u konačnici voda čista?!

SLIČNI ČLANCIVIŠE OD AUTORA