(VIDEO) Nastavljeni radovi na cesti Priboj – Sapna, rekonstrukcija ceste i izgradnja trotoara

Od
A. D.
-
TV SLON UZIVO RADI OSLON UZIVO

Na teritoriji općine Sapna jučer su nastavljeni radovi na rekonstrukciji regionalne ceste R456 Priboj – Sapna. Direkcija regionalnih cesta TK osigurala je sredstva za izvođenje radova koji bi trebali biti završeni za 90 dana.

SLIČNI ČLANCIVIŠE OD AUTORA