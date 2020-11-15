(VIDEO) U Banovićima Bego Gutić slavi pobjedu

Banovići su, prema prvim rezultatima, dobili novog načelnika. U izbornom štabu Bego Gutić i SDA već uveliko slave.

Za razliku od SDA koja slavi na ulicama u štabu PDA je drugačija situacija. Za RTV Slon nisu htjeli komentarisati preliminarne rezultate.

