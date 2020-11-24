/VIDEO/ Vakcine protiv sezonske gripe u TK stižu do kraja sedmice

Od
A. Ć.
-
Ilustracija
TV SLON UZIVO RADI OSLON UZIVO

U BiH stigla je vakcina protiv sezonske gripe. Apel struke je što masovnija vakcinacija protiv sezonskog gripa, kako bi se izbjegle komplikacije zbog širenja drugih virusa. U Tuzlanskom kantonu očekuje se da će vakcina stići do kraja sedmice.

SLIČNI ČLANCIVIŠE OD AUTORA