Vlada TK odobrila 30 hiljada Memorijalnom centru Srebrenica – Potočari

Od
A. Ć.
-
Vlada TK odobrila je 30 hiljada KM Memorijalnom centru Srebrenica-Potočari Spomen obilježje i mezarje za žrtve genocida iz 1995. godine, na ime sufinansiranja rada i aktivnosti na rekonstrukciji objekata i projekata istraživačkog i dokumentacionog karaktera.

