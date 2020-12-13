Drugi ponovljeni Javni poziv za sufinansiranje obavljanja volonterskog staža boračkih populacija

Ministarstvo za boračka pitanja Tuzlanskog kantona u suradnji sa JU Služba za zapošljavanje Tuzlanskog kantona objavljuje II Javni poziv za učešće u IX Programu sufinansiranja obavljanja stručnog osposobljavanja bez zasnivanja radnog odnosa / volonterskog staža, boraca i članova njihovih porodica.

Detalje o programu, uslove i način apliciranja možete preuzeti u dokumentima na linkovima ispod:

PROGRAM

JAVNI POZIV

IZJAVA

OBRAZAC ZA POSLODAVCA

ZAHTJEV ZA POSLODAVCA

