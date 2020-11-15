Gradačac: Edis Dervišagić novi/stari gradonačelnik

B. K.
Prema još uvijek nezvaničnim informacijama Edis Dervišagić je novi/stari gradonačelnik Gradačca. Prema, također, nepotvrđenim informacijama osvojio je 9.425 glasova, slijedi Husein Topčagić 7.049, te Mustafa Šakić sa 3.621 osvojenim glasom.

