Klinika za očne bolesti uvodi redovan rad subotom

Od
A. K.
-
Klinika za očne bolesti UKC Tuzla u cilju poboljšanja pružanja zdravstvenih usluga pacijentima iz oblasti oftamologije, prvenstveno operativnih zahvata, kao i skraćivanja liste čekanja, od 3. oktobra 2020. godine, uvodi redovan proces rada i subotom.

