Pronađeno tijelo muškarca u Puračiću

Policijskoj stanici Lukavac jutros u 4:50 sati prijavljeno je da je izbio požar na kući u Puračiću.

Nakon izlaska vatrogasca i policije na teren, pronađeno je tijelo muške osobe. Uviđaj su obavili službenici PU Lukav i inspektor protivpožarne zaštite. Za sada nije poznat uzrok požara.

