Rudarska ulica danas bez vode

Od
B. K.
-
     

U Rudarskoj ulici od broja 23 do broja 41 obustavlja se vodosnabdijevanje od 8 do 15 sati zbog rekonstrukcije cjevovoda.

U ostatku grada vodosnabdijevanje je uredno.

 

SLIČNI ČLANCIVIŠE OD AUTORA