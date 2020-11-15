Sapna: Zudin Mahmutović novi-stari načelnik

Zudin Mahmutović je prema prvim rezultatima osvojio novi mandat u Sapni.

Prema do sada prebrojanim glasovima osvojio je 2.939 glasova, dok je njegov protukandidat Jusuf Gušić osvojio 1.824 glasa.

