Sead Džafić novi-stari načelnik Kalesije

Od
A. D.
-
TV SLON UZIVO RADI OSLON UZIVO

Sead Džafić je novi-stari načelnik Općine Kalesija, pokazuju podaci CIK-a nakon svih obrađenih biračkih mjesta. Džafić je osvojio 5475 glasova, a Zijad Kulanić 5390 glasova.

Na trećem mjestu je Muhamed Omerović sa osvojenih 2946 glasova.

SLIČNI ČLANCIVIŠE OD AUTORA