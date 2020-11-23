Sutra obustava vodosnabdijevanja u Rudarskoj ulici

Od
A. Ć.
-
Iz Javnog komunalnog preduzeća ”Vodovod i kanalizacija” Tuzla saopćili su da će  24.11.2020. godine doći će do obustave vodosnabdijevanja u Rudarskoj ulici u periodu od 8 sati pa do okončanja radova na cjevovodu.

