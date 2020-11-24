/VIDEO/ Najavljena saobraćajna deblokada TK: Unapređenje infrastrukture

Od
A. Ć.
-
TV SLON UZIVO RADI OSLON UZIVO

Tuzlanski kanton je u saobraćajnoj blokadi, poručio je prije mjesec dana Denijal Tulumović, premijer kantona. Zašto je to tako? Koje projekte je potrebno realizovati da Tuzlanski kanton bude saobraćajno deblokiran?!

SLIČNI ČLANCIVIŠE OD AUTORA