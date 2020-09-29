(VIDEO) Sistematskog rješenja za ilegalne deponije još uvijek nema: Volonteri uporni u čišćenju

Devetu godinu zaredom na području Tuzle organizuju se akcije čišćenja ilegalnih deponija otpada. Ove godine, zbog trenutne situacije sa korona virusom, akcija se održala na nešto drugačiji način, ali mladi ljudi ne posustaju u realizaciji projekta čišćenja divljih deponija.

