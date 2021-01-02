Zapalio se automobil na putu Tuzla – Orašje: Brza intervencija vatrogasaca iz Srebrenika

Na magistralnom putu Tuzla – Orašje sinoć je došlo do požara na putničkom vozilu “Golf V”. Brzom intervencijom vatrogasaca iz Profesionalne vatrogasne jedinice Srebrenik požar je ugašen, a nije bilo povrijeđenih osoba.

”Vozilo se kretalo iz pravca Srebrenika prema Tuzli kada je došlo do samozapaljenja. Na vozilu je pričinjena veća materijalna šteta, povrijeđenih osoba nema. Požar u potpunosti. Na intervenciju smo izašli sa jednim vozilom i dva vatrogasca, a u pripravnost pozivna ekipa,” saopćili su iz Profesionalne vatrogasne jedinice Srebrenik.

