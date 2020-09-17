Preminuo prof.dr. Esad Mušanović

Prof.dr. Esad Mušanović preminuo je u jučer u 56-oj godini života. Dženaza će se obaviti sutra na mjesnom mezarju Seona u 15:00 sati. Dženazi mogu prisustvovati samo bliži članovi porodice.

Esad Mušanović je bio direktor i dekan CMS-a Tuzla.

 

