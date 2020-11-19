JKP VIK: Od 10 do 12 sati uži centar grada bez vode

Od
B. K.
-
U periodu od 10 do 12 sati bez vodosnabdijevanja bit će uži centar grada od zgrade Barok do sata na Korzu zbog priključenja novih korisnika na mrežu, saopćeno je iz JKP Vodovod i kanalizacija Tuzla.

